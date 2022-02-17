From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, on Thursday, described those who say the N5,000 monthly national cash transfer to vulnerable households are insufficient are elitist in their thinking.

She said this while reacting to a question on how relevant the cash transfer initiative is to the administration’s plan to save 100 million Nigerians from extreme poverty at the weekly Ministerial Briefing, organized by the Presidential Media Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to Farouk, reports from the field during direct contact with the beneficiaries, has shown that the amount has them escape from the precarious station of their social status to a better one.

The minister, however, noted that the intervention may not be fitting for yet another class of Nigerians, to whom the N5,000 will not be sufficient for their everyday needs, like recharge chards for their phones.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“If you look at the people that you are taking this intervention to, N5,000 means a lot to them because these are poor and vulnerable households and it changes their status, but for you and me, N5,000 is not even enough for us to buy recharge card, that’s the difference.

“But for these poor people in the communities, you have seen, they were able to save out of that N5,000, if it’s not making any impact, if it’s not changing their economic status, I don’t think anybody will force them to contribute that N1,000 to provide that vehicle for their use. So, N5,000 goes a long way.

“When people say N5000 does not save people, that is an elitist statement, honestly because we’ve had causes to go to the field, and we have seen these people that when you give them this N5,000, they cried and shed tears because they’ve never seen N5,000 it in their lives. So, it goes a long way, it changes their status and by that, it lifts them from one stage to another”, she said.