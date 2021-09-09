From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

FORMeR governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said he was happy that those that criticised him for urging Igbo to join the All Progressive Congress(APC) were now reaping the dividends.

He spoke as he joined other politicians in the state to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the State.

Okorocha in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, recalled that the state was one of the first President Buhari visited few months after forming the APC in 2014. He added that the president came again in April 7, 2015 after the March 28, 2015 presidential election to thank people of the state for their effort and support for his election.

During the visit, he had commissioned some of his landmark projects, including the International Cargo Airport, the Ultra Modern Police Headquarters and Prison Headquarters, respectively.

“We also formed and funded a lot of security outfits including the Imo Community Network, Civil Guard, Imo Community Watch, Niger Delta Civil Guards etc. With all these security outfits working hand-in-glove with the police and other security agencies, the state was totally secured.

“To say the least, Okorocha’s governorship in Imo for eight years saw total peace, harmony, political tolerance and prosperity in the State.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.