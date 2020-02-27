Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (Amen), Rev. Fr. Ejke Mbaka has said those who plot to destabilise Nigeria would receive dire punishment from God.

In his homily, yesterday at the weekly prayer at the Umuchigbo Nike Enugu state adoration ground he berated those blaming the present government for the harrowing experience Nigerians were experiencing without going back to history.

He said the current political, economic and security challenges did not start with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He lampooned the administration of the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying its 16-year reign was wasteful. He said the party contributed immensely to the present adversaries being witnessed by Nigerians.

“When I was shouting it so many years ago, that with the style of governance in the country, time shall come when people will be running helter skelter, now it is happening, churches protesting everywhere.”

However, he asked Nigerians to pray fervently for the mercy of God, especially this Lenten season, to reduce the spate of insecurity in the country.

For the Governors, he said that they “should go back to their drawing board, don’t leave the insecurity problem alone to Buhari, he can’t be everywhere. You people receive millions of naira every month for security votes, use those money to do meaningful things in your various states, engage youths and see whether we will not get it right.”