Founder and President of Future Stars Basketball Academy, James Nwabueze, has reacted angrily to the calls by some disgruntled members of the Nigerian basketball community for Ahmadu Musa Kida, the current chairman, Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), to leave the leadership of the sport.

Reacting to an online publication in which former basketball player and board member of the NBBF, Osita Nwachukwu, categorically condemned the leadership of Kida as NBBF boss, Coach Nwabueze described the comments as stupid and uncharitable.

“I wonder what Osita and his gang want Musa Kida to do to satisfy them. As a former basketball player and now, owner of an academy, I can tell you that Nigerian basketball was practically in a state of comatose, when Kida assumed office.

“It is wrong for Osita or anyone to blame the outgoing NBBF board led by Kida, for its inability to organize the senior men’s basketball league. We knew how the unfortunate court battles hampered plans by Kida and his board to hold the league. It’s a shame that Osita is accusing Kida of killing basketball in Nigeria.

“What are contributions of Osita to the development of basketball? Was he not a member of the NBBF?”, Nwabueze asked rhetorically.

While taking his time to diligently respond to what he called litany of lies and campaign of calumny, Nwabueze, went ahead to state the unimpressive performances of the female and male national basketball teams at recent championships, was a blip that happens in sports.

