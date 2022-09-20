By Onyema Johnson Ogbonna

It is opined that death is an inevitable natural phenomenon, which befalls all a sundry in accordance with individual’s divine timetable. Regardless of ones age, class or creed death comes to all who lives, as everyone owes a date with Mr. Death. This is the ultimate debt we all must pay as soon as we are done playing our individual parts here on planet earth…. we come and go!

Note that our life-circle here on earth is said to be incomplete until it impart positively on humanity. This act, we would say, is God’s primary purpose for man’s existence here on planet earth. Hence, taking a leaf from the good books where it reiterates “a man’s success is not adjudged according to the amount of material possessions, but by the number of lives which he was able to affect positively while yet walking on planet earth”. The resultant consequence of such noble act is the fruits of his labour past.

On the above-mentioned premise, The SUN Newspapers is beaming her Searchlight on Late Chief Mohammed Ali Shahin’s Fruits or contributions to humanity.

Though, the writer never had the singular privilege of having one-on-one conversations with Chief Mohammed Ali Shahin while he lived. Due to his exceptional achievements he was awarded chieftaincy recognition of Aree Taiyese of Isolo land by His Royal Highness, Oba Rafiu Ayinde Yekinni Goloba, Osolo of Isolo on July 3rd, 1996. Baba, as was fondly called by Afrab staff, was loved by all. Afrab Chem. Ltd and JOSWE are basically two outstanding Pharmaceutical companies established for the good of mankind by Chief Shahin.

First, Afrab Chem, Ltd was established in 1968, when a team of Nigerian-Jordanian Pharmacists, Chemists and Business Entrepreneurs synergized to form a Sole Proprietorship Outfit under the name of Afro-Arab Technical Limited. The company’s vision then was specifically to be a formidable force in the Supply Chain of Pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

In 1973 the company under-went a unique transformation with various technical partners such as Arab Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, Amman Jordan; – Zambon Group, Spa, and Milan, Italy; – Dr. Andreu Laboratories, Barcelona, Spain; and – OM Laboratories, Geneva, Switzerland. The company began to produce few ranges of healthcare products such as Analgesics, Anti- inflammatory Agents, and Anti-malaria drugs, Anti-biotic, Multivitamins, Anti-diabetics, Anti-spasmodic, Cough and Cold Mixtures to mention a few. Presently, Afrab Chem produces more than a hundred ranges of health product lines for its Nigerian markets, with staff strength close to about 150 Nigerian workers.

Today, the factory and laboratories have been modernized to comply with current Good Manufacturing Practice {cGMP} while expansion is geared towards the changes associated with emerging economies of the 20th century.

Another ultra modern factory of World Class, that is, World Health Organization {WHO} Standard is in completion stage and would soon undergo accreditation.

Chief Shahin’s second giant feat was the establishment of Jordan and Sweden (JOSWE) Pharmaceuticals, an International going-concern borne out the need to positively affect the healthcare of the people of Sweden as well.

Consequently, the duos of Afrab Chem. Ltd and JOSWE Pharmaceuticals have been able to offer employment to not less than 250 people worldwide as at today. As an astute investor and business administrator, Baba will always be remembered for giving many Nigerians and the Swedish people the opportunities of putting food on their tables… Chief Mohammed Ali Shahin’s Legacy lives on.

Chief Mohammed Ali Shahin passed on to glory on Tuesday the 13th of September 2022, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites. He is survived by his lovely wife, children and grandchildren.

We pray Allah to grant his soul eternal rest… Amin!