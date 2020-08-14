Paul Orude, Bauchi

The remains of the late Bauchi State House of Assembly member, Musa Mante, have been buried on Friday.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Dass Central Mosque according to Islamic injunctions with thousands of sympathisers in attendance.

Among those include the Emir of Dass, Usman Bilyaminu Othman, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman who led other members of the Assembly to attend the final interment..

Speaking to newsmen, the Clerk of the Assembly, Umar Gital, said members of the House paid their last respects to their departed colleague on Friday afternoon.

He said, “After the burial, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, led other members of the Assembly to the Palace of the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Biliyaminu Othman.