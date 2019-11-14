Fred Itua, Abuja

Indigenes of Anambra State in Abuja, at the weekend, displayed their cultural heritage and traditional heritage in Abuja.

President general of Anambra State Towns People Association (ASTPA), Abuja, Ezennia Ike Iwenofu, said the event was organised to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the State and bring every community together.

He said: “We are happy to see the biannual Anambra cultural festival in Abuja which showcases the culture of each Anambra town and what they are known for.

“Every town and village came here to display what they are known for. Our target is to take the festival to continental and international level.”

According to him, the theme of the ceremony signified peace, joy, unity, happiness and strength.

“The good thing about about the biannual Anambra cultural day is that it is an epitome of joy from the spirit world yet there is nothing fetish associated with it,” he said.

He added that both Christians and pagans identify with the cultural display and traditions.

“It was also a day to remember for the Igbo-Ukwu people that claimed to be very proud people. That is why we mark our culture and tradition everywhere we go. We participated in this cultural day with the foodstuffs predominant in Nkwo Igbo-Ukwu, the biggest market in Igboland. We also came with our mysterious masquerade called wonder which comes from the ground,” a civil servant,” he said.

Mother of the day, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwe, said it was a day of colours, glamour and extravagant display of cultural fiesta.

“This is a cultural festival like never before. A festival of dancing and traditional songs. Aestival to enjoy local delicacies and strong local liquors. Aestival of cultural attires. Aestival of masquerades and in fact, a festival of the people, for the people and by the people of Anambra state.”