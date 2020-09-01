Thousands of supporters have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Etche, Rivers State,.

Addressing the defectors, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike urged political leaders of the PDP in the area to work together for the overall interest of their people.

Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi, the Ogbugaa 1 of Etche Nation led the former APC members to the PDP at a ceremony held at State School, Afara in Etche Local Government.

Governor Wike said he made a promise to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party during his second term inauguration and would not allow further divisions in the party.

He called on leaders of the party in Etche Local Government Area, Prince Emma Anyanwu to carry all members of the party along in the scheme of things.

“The leadership of Etche PDP should stop further disagreements and work together in unity. I do not want to hear anything like returnees.

“The people of Etche Ethnic Nationality have lost a lot of things because of division. You should see the overall interest of Etche far above personal interests.

“I have embarked on development projects in Etche including the Olakwo-Afara-Nihi Road even when Chief Ambrose Nwuzi was in APC.

“We shall provide more people oriented projects in your area during the lifespan of this administration.

“Let me commend Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi for taking the bold step to return to the PDP. As a people you must put yourself together and understand that the development of Etche is more paramount.

“You have lost a lot because you have not been able to put yourself together. You can only benefit from government if you are united,” he stated.

Receiving the defectors, the state Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said the return of Chief Nwuzi to the party was prompted by the development strides across the state devoid of ethnic and political sentiments.

Chief Nwuzi apologised to the people of Etche people for what he described as his sabbatical journey to the APC.

He described APC as a party of unfulfilled promises, noting that with his return to the PDP there would be massive defection to the party in the coming days.