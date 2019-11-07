Fred Itua, Abuja

About 20,000 persons are set to grace the 2019 Anambra Cultural Day, billed for tomorrow in Abuja.

This was revealed by the president general of the Anambra State Towns (People) Association (ASTPA), Abuja, Ezennia Like Iwenofu, at a press briefing.

Speaking on the activities for the day, Iwenofu said the Anambra day, which was initiated in 2003 by ASTPA is being held every two years to commemorate NdiAnambra cultural heritage, and added that the event has grown to become the biggest gathering of NdiAnambra and their friends from all over Nigeria.

He said the event brings together an average of 20,000 persons from all walks of life and across various age groups.

According to him, “ASTPA has mapped out several periodic programme aimed at achieving her mandate and one of such is Anambra Day Celebration. This is an event where ASTPA celebrates, promotes and project the rich cultural heritage of Anambra State to the world. It involves the people showcasing of their cultural artifacts, dances, masquerades, Craft, Food, attire, dialect and traditions of the various communities in Anambra State in a highly competitive manner.

“We have no doubt therefore, that this 2019 edition with the theme “Igwe Bu Ike” being organized to consolidate on the gains of the previous editions, will be far more successful and thus provide bigger market and platform to promote goods and services to these over 20,000 people expected to grace the occasion.”