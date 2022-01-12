From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has said that Ndigbo had remained silent while the entire South East was on the verge of being overtaken by what he described as zombies.

He said his investigation revealed that as of today, there were over 500,000 unburied corpses across Igbolandland some of which, he claimed, had stayed for several years in mortuaries.

He warned that there should be no further delay to evacuate the corpses.

“All the dead bodies across mortuaries in South East should be evacuated with immediate effect. And all mortuaries closed down. Zombies emanating from these mortuaries have possessed our youths and led them into drug abuse (mkpuru mmili and the likes of it).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Youths today are engaging in all forms of ritual in pursuits of money and we think this is normal? The society is corrupt, it is even hard for people to keep their environment clean. Let us begin today to ask ourselves pertinent questions regarding our future as a people.

“If we do not get our spiritual acts right, the Igbo nation will soon be consumed by ghosts, because very soon, one out of three people you meet in Igbo land must be a ghost whose corpse is lying helplessly in a mortuary instead of being lowered six feet underground as nature demands, ” he said.

Chief Ezeonwuka who is called the spiritual leader of Ndigbo noted that rather than locking down the South East, Mondays could be used to bury the corpses from various mortuaries “for the Angels of heaven who deserted from Igboland because of littered dead bodies here and there to come back.”