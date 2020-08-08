Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
The women’s wing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the seven local government areas of Edo South in their thousands, yesterday, stormed the premises of the State House of Assembly to express support for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, just as they condemned the purported impeachment of the Speaker, Frank Okiye.
Their presence caused heavy gridlock at the Ring Road thereby forcing motorists to take alternative routes to their destinations. The leaders of the women from the seven local governments took turn to express support for Governor Obaseki.
Addressing journalists at the front gate of the House of Assembly, Edo South Senatorial Leader, Lady Uwa Osunbor said they have chosen to come out en-mass to throw their weight behind the incumbent governor in order to complete the projects he has already started.
She said their coming out in their numbers is to let the citizens of the state know that they are solidly behind him and are willing to vote him (Obaseki) and Philip Shaibu back in the September 19 governorship election in the state.
Uwa, while condemning the purported impeachment of the House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye, said the people of the state only have one Speaker known to them and which is Frank Okiye.
“We have already spoken to the people of Edo State. We are taking our messages to the streets, we are taking them to the villages, we are taking them everywhere. We have one Speaker in the Edo State House of Assembly and that is Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye. That is our only Speaker and we are ready on September 19 to vote Godwin Obase- ki and Philip Shaibu again for continuity in Edo State”, Lady Uwa said.
Many of the women were also seen raining curses on whoever wants to cause disaffection in the state.
