Tens of thousands of Palestinians, on Wednesday, demonstrated in Gaza City against Israel’s push to annex parts of the West Bank.

Protestors waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israel and against U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.

An Israeli coalition agreement set July 1, as the first day from which steps toward annexation may be implemented.

However, it did not appear, as though any concrete steps would be made quite yet.

Regional Cooperation Minister, Ofir Akunis, said that the move would happen later in July.

Among the leaders, who joined the Palestinian demonstration, was Yahiya Sinwar, Chief of the Islamic Hamas Movement which rules the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar stressed that the Palestinian people and its resistance would foil the plan and Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’.

Sa’di A’abed, a spokesman for all the Palestinian factions that participated in the protest, said occupation would not enjoy calm for too long.

“As our people blew up their revolution and Intifada in 1987, they will surprise the occupier and the world in a new wave of struggle that no one expected,’’ he said.

The first Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, started in 1987 and ended in 1993.

The second Intifada was between 2000 and 20005.

Earlier, the armed wing of Hamas warned that an Israeli announcement to annex parts of the West Bank would be a declaration of war.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1967 six-day war.

The Palestinians claim the territories for their own state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

However, the U.S. and the EU considered Hamas to be a terrorist organisation. (dpa/NAN)