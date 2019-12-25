Pilgrims from around the world gathered yesterday in the biblical city of Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.

Thousands of Palestinians and foreigners converged on the “little town” in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with Christmas Eve festivities taking place in and around the Church of the Nativity.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the most senior Roman Catholic official in the Middle East, arrived from the holy city at the head of a procession.

Bethlehem is close to Jerusalem, but cut off from it by Israel’s separation barrier. After crossing through the wall, Pizzaballa said it was a difficult time but there was reason for “hope”. “We see in this period the weakness of politics, enormous economic problems, unemployment, problems in families,” he said.

“On the other side, when I visit families, parishes, communities, I see a lot of commitment… for the future. “Christmas is for us to celebrate the hope.”

In the square outside the church, a few thousand people watched in the winter sun as Palestinian scouts paraded to the sound of drums.

A group of 20 New Zealanders sang carols in front of the 15-metre Christmas tree.

As evening fell, crowds thinned, with the church closing to tourists ahead of midnight mass, which Pizzaballa was to lead.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas was expected to attend. Andrea, a young Portuguese tourist, inspected her pictures from the grotto, taken shortly before the doors closed. “We waited two hours for only a minute on site,” she said.

The first church was built on the site of Jesus’s birth in the fourth century, though it was replaced after a fire in the sixth century.

This year celebrations were bolstered by the return of a wooden fragment believed to be from the manger of Jesus.