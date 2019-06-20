Thousands of opposition supporters have taken to the streets of several cities in Malawi to protest against last month’s re-election of President Peter Mutharika.

In Lilongwe, Blantyre and Zomba, protesters are calling for the chief of the electoral commission, Jane Ansah, to step down.

President Mutharika won the election with less than 40% of the vote.

Two opposition parties, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM), are challenging the result in court after alleging vote rigging.

Judges are due to rule on the case on Friday.

Malawian news site Zodiak Online has been tweeting photos from the demonstration in Lilongwe, the capital: