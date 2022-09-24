From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Thousands supporters of Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, marched in solidarity on Saturday in Abuja.

Amidst tight security comprising of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police Force, Obi supporters marched in mass from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The fans are claiming that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed have physical structures beyond social media.

More details to follow….