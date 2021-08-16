From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Thousands of residents in Makurdi, the Benue State capital have been rendered homeless following a heavy rainfall which started early hours of Monday.

The torrential downpour which was accompanied by heavy wind is said to have left many part of the Makurdi metropolis and caused damage to several buildings, property and farmlands in the state capital.

At the time of this report, areas such as Judges Quarters, Wurukum Market, Kutcha Utebe, Naka Road, Idyer Village, Agber Village, Wadata Rice Mill, Angwan Jukun among others were flooded.

“In Idyer village along Zone 4 police Headquarters, Makurdi the heavy down pour started about 12.45 am. The settlement is heavily flooded. Water has submerged the major drainage and homes flooded. The rain is still falling and I cannot drive out,” Mr. Joseph Wantu said.

On his part, a resident of Achusa, Mr. Henry Iyorkase said the rain started at about 1am accompanied severe winds which wrecked havoc by blowing off roof tops of many households in his area.

Although no life has been reported lost to the heavy downpour which had continued nonstop for over 12 hours now, some residential buildings, schools and business areas have been affected by the flood.

The rainfall has also left thousands of families homeless with attendant loss of property.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had in July this year, predicted of likely flood in several states including Benue throughout this year’s rainy season.