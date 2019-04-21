Several thousand people participated in traditional Easter march for peace in Germany which started on Thursday, according to an umbrella group for the peace movement.

“The largest march in Germany, the three-day Rhine-Ruhr march, started on Saturday with around 300 demonstrators in Duisburg,’’ Kristian Golla, a spokesman the Network of the German Peace Movement, said.

Golla said that people also joined marches calling for peace, disarmament and a ban on nuclear weapons in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Bremen and several other cities.

“The marches were able to mobilise hundreds of thousands of people until the 1980s.

“Today, only a few hundred activists can be counted in most cities.

“Easter marches were not a roll call for the peace movement, and the nature of peace activism had changed over the years,’’ he stressed.

Golla said that it was nice to see how the Fridays for Future movement had mobilised people to start taking part in physical protests again.

(dpa/NAN)