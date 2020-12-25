From Gyang Bere, Jos

Farmers herders in Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State have resolved to exposed criminal elements in their communities in respond to threat of attacks by bandits in some parts of Plateau State.

The meeting which was convened by Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria.

In a Communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Alh. Ciroma Abdullahi and Rev. Dauda David Chairmen and Co-Chairmen, Farmers/Herders Dialogue Committee said that human life is scared and must be honored.

The committee urged security agencies and Government to address the security needs of the state urgently.

“Plans by some disgruntled Persons to disrupt the Peaceful Celebrations of Christmas and the New year. The Meeting is also calling on Government and Security agencies to investigate further and take necessary steps to stop agents of destabilization across the state.

“Cases of Kidnapping, Silent Killings and attacks in Our Communities must be brought to an end as a matter of Priority by Security agencies and the State Government. Cattle Rustling, Stealing and Criminality should be checked.

“Provocative utterances, Wickedness and Hate speech needs to Stop. Destruction of Farmlands, Poisoning of Animals and Humans most stop. Under age grazing should be discouraged.”

The Communique called on the need for Collective Community approach towards peace and Security and called for separation of criminal elements within communities and not to take sides.

“Need to work collectively towards ensuring a peaceful Christmas and New Year festivities.Need for Local Intelligence within our Communities. Need for Continues Dialogue between Farmers /Herders to be sustained.

“Authorities need to check provocative and hateful statements through Media Propaganda.Leaders must take up role as models of peaceful coexistence and Peace Ambassadors and avoid hate speech in private settings.”