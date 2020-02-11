Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, has said the threat by IPOB to deal with his children if any member of the pro-Biafra group was shot by police during the burial of Kalu’s parents, was like the ranting of a local coward.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kalu, in radio address last Saturday, said if any shot was fired in Afaraukwu on

February 14, the family and children of Mr. Okon would be haunted down and killed.

Okon in a statement said: “I don’t want to talk much; all that I want to say is that the threat is a ranting of a local coward. He should first and foremost come down from wherever he is and bury his parents before I can talk to him.

“The assurance I am giving everybody is that police will maintain peace, provide security at the burial, but a situation where IPOB decide to surface there, we will act decisively.