An 85-year-old woman, Alimot Kifuli, has cried out for help to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner of Police over threats to her life.

The octogenarian, who is the landlady of a house at No. 56/62, Church Street, Makoko, Yaba, Lagos State, complained that the activities of Indian hemp smokers close to her house had landed her in the hospital on several occasions.

In her petition entitled: “Threat to my life, assault and attempt to inflict bodily injuries,” she said: “I took ill and was on admission at the hospital for a very long time. I was discharged recently and precisely on January 9, 2020 at about 6pm.”

According to her, after she was discharged from the hospital she saw a group of boys close to her house smoking Indian hemp.

Among them are Ogun Jelili Ajulo, Afeez Orebeka and two unknown persons on the veranda of her house with wraps of Indian hemp.

“I objected to their using my house as their meeting point. They tore my cloth and pushed me to the ground, I am 85 years of age, my walking stick was forcefully collected from me by Ajulo and was broken,” she said.

She said Jelili also threatened to tear her clothes and have sex with her on the street.

She called on Governor Sanwo-Olu and the police commissioner to urgently come to her assistance.