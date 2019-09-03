Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has urged the Federal government to thoroughly investigate the threat by the Niger Delta militants to bomb oil installation in the oil-rich states.

The APC deputy spokesperson equally called on security agencies to investigate the activities of the former NDDC Managing Director, Nelson Brambaifa, and the people he described as Brambaifa’s ‘political masters.’

He frowned at the threats by Niger Delta militant groups to blow up oil installations and facilities in the region over a purported plan to take away the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the Ministry of Niger Delta to the Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF).

“I will only urge the Federal government not to take the threat coming from the militant group as a mere threat. Any action by these individuals capable of destabilising the fragile Niger Delta region must be taken seriously.

“We cannot afford to go back to the era of bombing and destroying government facilities in the Niger Delta because of the selfish interest of the few,” Nabena stated.

The militants in Niger Delta had on Monday threatened to cause collateral damage to oil installations and facilities in the region should the Federal government go ahead with the plan it wanted to implement.

The threat which came in a statement by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) and the coalition of nine militant groups read: “We will bring the nation to its knees and return Nigeria to the era of another recession if the Secretary to Federal Government and the so-called selfish self-centred, greedy power-drunken politicians refuse to stop their evil arrangement.”

However, reacting to it in a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Nabena accused the former NDDC boss, Nelson Brambaifa, and his political masters of attempting to destabilise the oil-rich region through unconstitutional manoeuvres to control the NDDC.

Asked to name Brambaifa’s political masters, the APC deputy spokesman said: “The brains behind the dissolution of the NDDC board and the appointment of Nelson Brambaifa as the acting managing director in January know themselves and it is public knowledge.

“They are the ones attempting to destabilise the Niger Delta region with their selfish plan to continue control of the NDDC,” he said.

Nabena also urged the Niger Delta youths to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used by some persons to disrupt the peace and development of the oil-rich region.

“Our people should know that this President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the Niger Delta. People should stop reading political meaning into any action taken by the government,” he stated.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the composition of the new board of the NDDC with former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu, as Chairman, Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director, Otobong Ndem as Executive Director (Projects) and Maxwell Okoh as Executive Director (Finance and Administration).