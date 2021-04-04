From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Air Commodore Luke Ochulor, former Military Administrator of Delta State has dismissed the threats of Garba Shehu of releasing the list of sponsors of Boko Haram, describing the statement as “face saving”.

Oculor maintained that The threat by Shehu will not hold waters as Nigerians he claimed does not take what they do in their party serious again.

However, the ex air force chief said what he suggest Shehu and “his cohorts should be telling Nigerians is who are the sponsors of the killer herders.

“We all know who the Boko Haram are, they are group of Islamic extremists what we don’t know is who are those sponsoring the killer Fulani herdsmen, let them tell us we want to know, if they are still talking of sponsors of Boko Haram, nobody will take them serious. ” Ochulor said.

Ahamba

For Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Chief Mike Ahamba, the comment by Garba Shehu elicit surprise to him. According to the legal luminary “I’m surprise the federal government knows these people and it’s keeping them till now.

“If they know those behind it, they should start naming them but what they should not do is using it as a personal vendetta against their perceived enemies.

Ahamba also questioned the delay in naming the sponsors as claimed by Shehu” if they know those behind it, they owe Nigeria the duty to name them and not keeping or advertising it before they do.” Ahamba said.