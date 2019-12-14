President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has reacted to EFCC’s threat to seal off the corporate office of Sun Publishing Company LTD, in Lagos, cautioning the anti-graft agency to distinguish between private liability and corporate liability.

He said the reason behind EFCC’s action needed to be told to the generality of Nigerians and failure to do that signals that Nigeria has finally descended into police state.

He said: “EFCC must make a distinction between private liability and corporate liability.

“Sun Newspaper was not mentioned in the court judgment against ex-Gov Orji Kalu. The sealing of Sun newspapers must be explained otherwise we are descending into a police state.