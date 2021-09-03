From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Movement for Peace and Development, has disclosed plans of a peace campaign across the country.

The group also disclosed that the campaign is geared towards promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

The Convener of the Nigerian Movement for Peace and Development, Mr Moses Momoh, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja, said the main objective of the group was to ensure that Nigeria remained as one entity.

The Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State-born Momoh said: “My generation is a bridge between the old and the young. We are in-between. We are saying that there must be peace in Nigeria. Let us come back to the drawing board, to chart a course for peace.”

Momoh noted that Nigeria is a lovely country, flowing with milk and honey, while also saying that Nigeria is a country blessed by God.

He stated that current happenings in the country were as a result of the inability of Nigerians to understand themselves, the culture and dynamics as a result of the living conditions of the haves and have-nots.

According to Momoh, “For us, we are preachers of peace, we are better off as one nation than we divide. If there is war, God forbids, which country can contain us? Where are we going to run to?

“We intend to kick-start the campaign by preaching peace, meeting our founding fathers and heroes, who are our past leaders and thank God, some of them are still alive.

“We will talk to them so that they can give us their blessings. We are calling on the youths to join us in the campaign for peace in Nigeria.”

On the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination which was greeted with mixed feelings, Momoh said what the government needed to do was to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians, even as he said the process should be a gradual one.

“You must first of all appeal to their conscience because a number of African countries don’t believe that COVID-19 exists. So, there must be grassroot campaign to educate the people,” Momoh stated.

Momoh further harped on the need for the local, state and federal government to sensitise the people in a bid to ensure that they accept whatever that is administer on them as prevention against the COVID-19 pandemic.