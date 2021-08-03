Three more abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna state have been recovered by security operatives.

The three students were allegedly recovered by security operatives on Tuesday morning inside the forest in Chikun local government area of the state, after they escaped from their abductors.

A Security source told our correspondent in Kaduna that the three students had escaped from where they were kept by the bandits who abducted them from their school on July 5th before they were found by troops inside the forest.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna, Rev Joseph Hayab, hinted that the bandits are now demanding for a fresh humongous ransom of N80m before they could free the remaining 80 students.

According to him, the three boys that were found had escaped on their own even before the 28 of them were released two weeks ago but fell on wring hand while roaming the forest who also took advantage to collect the undisclosed amount of money before freeing them between yesterday and today.

