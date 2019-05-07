Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Information from Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State say three persons have been allegedly hacked to death by herdsmen in Gerti village in Kaninkon Chiefdom.

The source of the information claimed that the three persons killed were farmers who were in their farmlands where they met their death on Monday.

The source said he discovered the bodies on his way to his own farm and raised the alarm.

He expressed worry over impending hunger in the state due to the inability of the state government to provide security for farmers and residents of the area.

“My worry is, for how long do we continue to live in fear in our own land? We cannot go to farm freely any longer especially now that the rain is coming.”

When contacted, Police spokesman for Kaduna State police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to get in touch with the area commander in Jema’a and get back to our correspondent but couldn’t do so until this report was filed.