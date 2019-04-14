Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Three children of the same family were crushed to death by a driver along Ambursa village, Argungu road,Kebbi State at the weekend.

It was gathered that the driver of a Peugeot 406 car, identified as Bashiru Aliyu lost control and crushed the three children who were riding bicycle along the road. The victims were Lukman Muhammed, 9 years, Suleiman Muhammed, 8 years, and Ismail Muhammed, 14 years respectively. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to newsmen. Abubakar explained that all the three victims killed in the accident were members of the same family who were riding a bicycle when the driver of a Peugeot 406 knocked them down on the road.

He said: ‘’The accident occurred in Ambursa at about 4:20pm when the driver of a Peugeot 406, Basiru Aliyu, lost control of his car and rammed into them while they were on a bicycle.