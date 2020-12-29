Three Crowns Milk, has congratulated the winners of its “FamilyDanceOff” and “CookAlong” online contests. The family challenge was held all through September 2020 and was staged digitally in line with the protocol restrictions of COVID-19. A dance choreography in traditional attire was showcased on the brand’s social media handles as a guide.

The Instagram live cooking session gave an opportunity for mums and their families to prepare healthy breakfasts with expert chefs. Entries were judged based on creativity and meal presentation and winners were rewarded with shopping vouchers and other exciting gifts.

According to the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, the Family Dance-off Challenge highlighted how Three Crowns milk cares for the heart and, in particular, mums’ hearts through dancing while strengthening family bonds. “The Family Dance Off Challenge was a unique and very significant part of the “Jara to the Heart of the Home” campaign, which Three Crowns recently executed and through which it has been showcasing its unique care for all mothers across trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin and Enugu.”

On her part, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, Brand Manager, Three Crowns, emphasized that the Family Dance Off was, among other things, an expression of consumer’s desire, “Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years.,” she noted.