Three Crowns has unveiled plans to mark the 2020 edition of the World Milk Day. In 2001 the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has set aside the day to encourage milk and dairy consumption as part of daily diet.

Speaking about the brand’s participation in the celebration, the company’s Marketing Manager, Mrs Omolara Banjoko, said Three Crowns would play to mums and the value chain through a holistic campaign message tagged “Voices of the heart.” The campaign kicks off this week and will climax on June 1. The campaign is in line with the brand’s pay off, “Healthy Mums, Happy Families.

“Through this campaign, we will elevate the brand’s ‘Care for your heart’ story and dial up the functional benefits of Three Crowns milk by showcasing the different things a healthy heart can do. Every time the heart beats, it speaks. Its language is so unique that only very few can hear and interpret it. Luckily, Three Crowns milk is one of the few that understand and can interpret well the language of the heart,” she said.

Banjoko disclosed that through this unique campaign, Three Crowns milk will be caring for the hearts of mums and use the World Milk Day 2020 celebration to translate this message and bring it to the forefront for everyone to hear.

“We would extend this gesture to select online shopping platforms. On June 1, 2020 the brand will give out free milk worth N400 to the first 2,000 consumers that buy at least N2,000 worth of Three Crowns milk products on Jumia, Konga or Habari websites.”