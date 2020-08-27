Ngozi Nwoke

Three Crowns, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, has announced the start of ‘Jara’ campaign to deliver more value to consumers, especially mums who have done well by their families in the face of COVID-19 challenges.

The ‘Jara’ campaign will run simultaneously across all trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin & Enugu till October 2020.

Explaining the purpose of the campaign, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, said the brand aims at ensuring mothers in particular and other consumers of Three Crowns milk get more value for their purchase – that is the ‘jara’ which means ‘extra.’

“‘Jara’ is our ‘Thank you’ from Three Crowns to all purchasing mums for all they do for their families, especially in these uncertain times, which have impacted the spending power of many families to provide adequate nutrition. If a consumer buys N3,000 or N5,000 worth of products within the refill pouch, big family pack refill pouch and evaporated milk in cans range, they would instantly receive gifts and extra milk at no extra cost” Banjoko further explained, adding that Three Crowns brand ambassadors would be stationed at retail stores to reward shoppers that buy within the specified assortments.

“As an extension of the campaign and to create excitement at these retail outlets, there would be consumer activation on certain days of the week where shoppers can also buy to participate in the Plan a Healthy Breakfast or Smoothie Puzzle Challenge.”

Shoppers who participate in this challenge are required to create a healthy breakfast or smoothie within a time frame to win exciting gifts. “Digital savvy Three Crowns fans are also not left out. The ‘Jara’ campaign includes product puzzles for Three Crowns evaporated and powdered milk, cooking sessions and an exciting family dance series,” he disclosed.