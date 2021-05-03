The marketing manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, has stated that Ramadan provides the opportunity for Three Crowns to connect with its Muslim consumers across the country and make the season special for mothers through a series of charitable activities, adding that Three Crowns is connecting with its Muslim consumers, especially mothers, with its “Keep your heart strong all day” campaign.

Banjoko said, “Knowing that mums carefully plan and prepare meals for the family and that this can be tasking during Ramadan, we have provided them with healthy, quick-to-prepare recipes, ranging from local dishes, soups, smoothies and salads made with readily available ingredients that can be taken at Sahur.

“Sahur is an important meal of the day and Three Crowns low-cholesterol milk provides consumers the right nourishment to keep their hearts strong and energy up all day while they fast.

“Therefore, we encourage everyone to cook these variety of recipes as per instructions. Consumers can win exciting prices when they upload pictures of their recreated meals with Three Crowns product on their social media pages using the hashtags #TCRamadan and #SahurWithThreeCrowns.

“Three Crowns is also providing low-cholesterol nourishment to consumers across praying grounds in Lagos and Ibadan during Iftar. This is to encourage people to be charitable to the less privileged during the fast. The campaign runs from April 13 to May 12, 2021. As Nigeria’s leading low-cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their wellbeing.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and aknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand also recognizes that when mothers, as primary caregivers, are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making their families happy.”