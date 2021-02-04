From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A spontaneous party purportedly organised by suspected internet fraudstars popularly called Yahoo Boys turned sour in Delta State, where three persons died in an accident.

The victims included two final year female students of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, and a commercial motorcyclist.

The accident which involved the motorcycle and a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle, occurred along Asaba-Ibusa axis of the Ughelli-Asaba highway.

Eyewitnesses said the commercial motorcyclist who was carrying the female students collided with a Lexus SUV while trying to pick naira notes being thrown around by the merry making Yahoo Boys.

The final year students, it was learnt, had just concluded their finals examination when they met their untimely death.

It was also revealed that another lady who stood on the upon roof of the SUV was suddenly flung out of the car after which she was crushed by an incoming vehicle.

“The bike man was trying to pick money that the yahoo boys were spraying into the air, when he lost grip of his bike and collided with the car.

“The bike man died immediately while the girl died on the way to the hospital,” a source said.