The Kogi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday confirmed the death of three persons after an articulated vehicle rammed into a stationary bus.

It was gathered that the crash occurred at Ogudar village along Okene–Auchi Road on Wednesday.

The Sector Corps Commander, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, in a statement issued Thursday, said that the corpses of the three occupants of the bus had been deposited at the Morgue of Okengwen General Hospital, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.

The FRSC commander described the incident as “very sad” and ”unfortunate” considering the way and manner the crash occurred.

“The Nissan Sunny Sedan Bus was parked behind a truck at a military checkpoint when another truck lost control and rammed into the bus squeezing it in between.

“Investigation showed that the brake of the truck failed, resulting in it smashing into the bus from the rear and leading to the death of three people; all males, while two others, however, were rescued unhurt.

“In other words, the truck was believed to be mechanically deficient leading to its loss of control and the crash,” he explained.

Dawulung said his officers and men had been able to clear the traffic obstruction for free flow of traffic along the Okene – Auchi Road.

He said there was a need for motorists to ensure routine checks and maintenance of vehicles to avoid unfortunate incidents along the highways.

He also charged motorists to always observe stipulated speed limits and other rules and regulations as they drive.

“This, we believe, will not only reduce the rate of crashes but also the severity of injuries,” he said.