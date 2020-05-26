Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three decomposing human corpses were on Tuesday discovered between Ugbolu and Illah communities in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The mutilated bodies of the victims could not be immediately identified by the police at Illah division and some elders of Ugbolu community when the unfortunate crime scene was visited.

Locals say the area has become a flashpoint for herders and kidnappers in executing their evil acts, recalling that an attempt was made to kidnap a staff of Sterling Bank recently and that other prominent sons and daughters of the council have been kidnapped along the axis.

Daily Sun has learnt that the discovery is coming amidst rising cases of violent crimes, including kidnappings, murders, armed robberies.

The development has led to an eviction notice issued by the Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Area, Louis Ndukwe, directing all those living in hamlets in far away bushes to relocate to main towns and villages or face the wrath of the law.

His order is being resisted by the Hausa-Fulani residents who protested that they have no place to go should they be forcefully evicted from the bushes.

Meanwhile, the state government is on the verge of establishing an independent security outfit to be known as ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ to tackle rising crime across the state.

Reacting to the discovery of the corpses, the Director-General of Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Mr Victor Ojei, lauded Oshimili North council for issuing the eviction notice on forest inhabitants.

Mr Ojei said the people cannot continue to mourn on a daily basis the loss of their loved ones to marauding criminals.

‘We can now see reasons with the executive chairman of the local government when he gave marching orders for everyone illegally occupying the bushes in any part of the local government to evacuate with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law,’ he said.

‘We certainly cannot fold our arms and watch our brethren have their lives cut short by evildoers. Truly, enough is enough.’