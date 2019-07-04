Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons on Thursday morning lost their lives, while 11 persons sustained injuries as a bus they were traveling in plunged into Ososa River, along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway road.

The lone crash which occurred around 10.32a.m involved a yellow coloured MAZDA E220 commercial bus, which departed from Ijebu Ode motor park enroute Lagos.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident, said the passengers in the bus comprised five males and nine females.

Okpe added that the deceased passengers included two females and males.

She explained that the accident occurred due to mechanical deficiency with the commercial bus, lost control and plunged into the river.

Okpe, who is a route commander, however, said the injured victims after they were rescued from the accident, were taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode for treatment, while corpses of the dead passengers were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele has commiserated with the families of the crash victims.

He also advised vehicle operators to put their vehicles in good condition before any trip and be cautious during the wet season to avoid road crashes.