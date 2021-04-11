From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three people on Sunday lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along the Ondo-Ore express road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The lone accident occurred in the early hours of the day, with three people sustaining aserious injuries, Daily Sun has learnt.

The victims of the accident were said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area for medical treatment.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that the vehicle was travelling from Ondo to Akure when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the vehicle was on high speed and lost control in the process.

In a separate development, two security guards attached to a filling station in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have been allegedly killed by armed robbers.

The security guards who were working at the popular filling station were reportedly guned down by the robbers who attacked the filling station Saturday night.

Although it was not certain whether or not the robbers went with money, it was learnt that they broke into some offices at the filling station.

The corpses of the security guards have reportedly been deposited in the mogue.