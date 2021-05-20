From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three persons including a commercial motorcycle operator (‘Okada rider’) on Thursday lost their lives in a ghastly accident along the Akure-Idanre express road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The accident, which occurred at a location close to Idanre, was reportedly caused by high speed on the part of the Okada rider.

It was learnt that the two passengers on the motorcycle were suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys’.

A source said the motorcycle had a collision with an oncoming truck at a sharp corner on the road, the three occupants dying on the spot.

Although the victims were reportedly rushed to the hospital, they were said to have died at the scene of the accident.

The crash led to unrest on the road, with angry commercial motorcycle operators and residents of Idanre setting the truck on fire.