From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than three persons have been feared killed in a suspected cult clash which occurred at the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday night.

Our Correspondent observed that Gyado Villa is a community that is close to the state owned Benue State University (BSU) and is densely populated by students.

It was gathered from sources in the area that the clash which involved two rival cult groups caused serious commotion in the area as people ran for safety.

An eye witness who did not want to be named said that shortly after the attack, two persons were found hacked to death in a pool of their blood while another one who was badly injured later died at an undisclosed hospital.

However, the identities of the victims could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Our source further disclosed that the incident had thrown the area into a state of pandemonium, adding that residents now live in fear of a reprisal attack by rival gang.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Police Command (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident.

“Incident confirmed. Some young men sat at a spot and some other young men came and attacked them around 8pm last night (Sunday). Two persons were confirmed dead and another one who was seriously injured is on admission.”

Anene said remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the mortuary while investigation into the matter was already ongoing.