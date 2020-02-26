Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least three persons are feared killed due to violent clash between Obinoba and Umusume communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The violence, our correspondent learnt, resulted from a disagreement over a piece of land.

Local sources say the crisis started during the Ukwata Annual Festival celebrated by Obinoba community.

The source claimed that a group of Obinoba revellers danced to the home of a titled chief in Ogbe-Ogbite quarters, adding that on their way home, Umusume youths allegedly waylaid them by the cemetery, and accused them of straying into their territory.

The source added that the confrontation led to the death of one person while other persons are in critical condition.

“Obinoba owns Ogbe-Ogbite quarter. A traditional ruler from Obinoba lives there. They were celebrating Ukwata Festival, so revellers from Obinoba danced to this quarter to pay homage.

“On their way back, Umusume youths accosted them by the cemetery, accusing them of trespass but Obinoba youths resisted and fighting ensued,” the source alleged.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, while confirming the fracas, denied reports that the clash claimed lives.

Inuwa said the police have doused the tension in the area with the arrest made.

“As far as I am concerned there was no death. Actually somebody was macheted. He was taken to the hospital. Two others received gunshot wounds.

“On receipt of information policemen were quickly drafted in. Ten persons were arrested. Two guns, charms and so many cartridges were recovered,” Inuwa stated.

He explained that there is a dispute over an area, adding that one of the villages was celebrating their festival “and in the course of dancing they exceeded their bounds, straying into the disputed area. This is what caused the fracas.”