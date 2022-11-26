From Sola Ojo

Three finalists have emerged for this year’s Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) journalists of the year award.

They are Alexander Chinedu Okere of the Punch Newspapers, Janet Ogundepo, also of the Punch Newspapers, and Sunday Isuwa of Leadership Newspapers carefully arranged alphabetically.

AMDF is an organisation that provides professional support to media and sustainable development initiatives.

Acting Executive Director of AMDF, Sekyen Dadik in a statement said the panel of judges for the award, led by Managing Editor of Africa Prime News, Mr. Joseph Edegbo announced the trio after the review of the 19 entries from six countries which are Ethiopia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

The 3 finalists according to her have demonstrated professional skills in their stories by going deep into writing issue-based development stories.

An Honorary Lifetime award for Journalistic Excellence will be presented to distinguish media veteran, Yunusa Aliyu of the Newage Network Limited, Kaduna, for his immeasurable contribution to the promotion of development journalism in Nigeria.

The award presentation where the winner, runner-up and commended work will be announced is scheduled to hold at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, during the Africa Conference on Development Journalism (ACDJ2022) holding online, via Zoom.

AMDF Journalist of the Year Award was first introduced in 2016 to promote the culture of in-depth development journalism in the African media space while the Africa Conference on Development Journalism (#ACDJ) is an annual gathering of journalists and other media stakeholders introduced to serve as avenue for exchange of ideas that will address current and emerging issues facing Development Journalism.