From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than three persons have reportedly drowned during a Christmas picnic and carnival held at the River Buruku in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased, according to sources from the area, were among hundreds of youths who had gathered for the said picnic cum carnival despite warnings by the state government and security agencies.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Michael Ejelikwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC), confirmed the report.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

‘On Friday 24th December 2021, at about 1020hrs, The Command got credible Intelligence about the Illegal gathering of Youths in Hundreds of thousands at the River Buruku for what they termed as Picnic and Carnival.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘The Benue State Government and Tiv Traditional Council have at different intervals banned this Carnival owing to its negative vices. However, the youths still went ahead with the Carnival.’

Ejelikwu added that the Command, on the strength of the Intelligence, deployed its men to the location on the 25th December 2021 in collaboration with Sister Agencies to maintain law and order and if possible stop the Carnival from holding but that the number of the touts out-numbered Security Officials who had to retreat for the sake of peace.

‘However, on Sunday 26th December 2021, there were unsubstantiated reports of missing persons, which were confirmed on Monday 27th December 2021 after three dead bodies were recovered by a search team of divers at about 1000 hrs,’ the NSCDC’s PRO said.

He identified the deceased as Chiater Achir aged 18 from Akaajime – Gboko, Aondoso Iorliam aged 20 from Mbalagh, Buruku and Aondogu Gbir aged 30 from Yandev North, Gboko.