Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested three persons for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old man, Azeez Salami.

The trio of Lanre Toriola alias Weapon, 42, Mustapha Kazeem, 17 and Ajani Babatunde, 21, were arrested on December 6 at the Powerline Area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest of the suspects, account to a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a complaint by the father of the deceased, Monsuru Salami, that his son during an altercation with the three suspects and another person now at large, was stabbed on the right side of the chest with a knife by Lanre.

The victim later gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Agbado Division, CSP Aloko Amodu, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspects were arrested, while the fourth accomplice simply identified as Sodiq escaped.

Recovered from the suspects were a sharp knife and seven wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.