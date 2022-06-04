From Fred Itua, Abuja

Key House of Representatives aspirants in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for Ideato North and South Federal constituency of Imo State, have finally conceded defeat to the winner Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. They’ve also pledged to work with him to ensure victory in the general election.

Onyeka Ikenta, Uzomba Chidinma, and Mr. Collins Obioha in their separate messages of solidarity to Ugochinyere at the weekend, specifically declared that last week primaries that produced Ugochinyere as candidate of the PDP for the Federal Constituency as a very transparent, free and fair election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Uzomba who was the only female aspirant for Ideato Federal Constituency in her message said: “I was defeated in a free and fair contest and I concede to you and hope to work with you to ensure a resounding victory in the general election.”

Ikenta in his own message said: “I have accepted your landslide victory and its time to put the primaries behind and work for a resounding victory in the general election for the PDP.”

Nigeria Opposition Coalition spokesperson, Ugochinyere was declared winner with 71 votes that saw him flooring seven other challengers with 91.5 percent margin.

He extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally round him and the party, as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him. He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the Constituency to the Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission also monitored the exercise and has since declared it as peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .