Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least three persons were killed and several houses burnt in renewed clashes between Tiv and Jukun in Dananacha, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesperson of Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, said yesterday that Tiv and Jukun have engaged in a shootout in the area but there was no casualty. He said police have intervened and normalcy has returned to the town.

Saturday Sun gathered that crisis started following a clash between some youths from both tribes over unknown issues on Wednesday.

It was further gathered that the elders of the two ethnic groups settled the youths, but early Thursday morning, the youths again engaged in a fresh fight.

Dananacha town has witnessed violent conflicts between the two rival groups over the years leading to the killing of hundreds of people and destruction of property worth millions of Naira.

The town is now divided into three; with some part being controlled by Jukun, while the two parts are controlled by the Tiv and Hausa-Fulani ethnic groups.

An eye witness, Musa Rabiu, told our reporter that claims and counter-claims of ownership by the two rival groups on one hand, and change of name of the town from Dananacha to Kwararafa on another hand, have been the major causes of conflict.

Rabiu further stated that tension has heightened in the area as many people including women and children are fleeing.

The two groups, it was gathered, have assembled standing armed militias that have been attacking each other’s respective settlements even after it was agreed that each party in the conflict should not resort to armed militia.

Violent clashes between the Tiv and Jukun in parts of the state have continued to claim lives and property since last year April, defiling all attempts by the state government and other interveners to bring the situation under control.