From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons have been confirmed dead in the last three days as a result of clashes between two rival cult groups in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

They were killed in separate locations with one of them popularly known as Erosion was said to have been shot dead at his home at Umusume quarter of the community on Sunday night.

The second victim was murdered in his home in the early hours of Monday inside his apartment along the Hospital Road while the third victim was killed on Tuesday morning.

The multiple attacks were carried out by members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternities who are fighting for supremacy.

This is coming following the imposition of curfew on the town by council authorities to check menace of cultists.

A concerned resident who pleaded not to be named in print, expressed fears over the rising cases of cult-related deaths in the area, adding that business owners were now very anxious. General Commandant of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Obiaruku, Mr. Azubike Oriaku, confirmed the killings. Oriaku said though the police and members of VGN were on top of their game, some cultists still carry out pockets of attacks leading to the death of the victims. He said VGN in collaboration with the police are resolute to flush criminal elements from the community.

