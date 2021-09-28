The second victim was murdered in his home in the early hours of Monday inside his apartment along the Hospital Road while the third victim was killed on Tuesday morning.
The multiple attacks were carried out by members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternities who are fighting for supremacy.
A concerned resident who pleaded not to be named in print, expressed fears over the rising cases of cult-related deaths in the area, adding that business owners were now very anxious.
General Commandant of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Obiaruku, Mr. Azubike Oriaku, confirmed the killings.
Oriaku said though the police and members of VGN were on top of their game, some cultists still carry out pockets of attacks leading to the death of the victims.
He said VGN in collaboration with the police are resolute to flush criminal elements from the community.
