From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed by gunmen at Rafin Bauna in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the victims were ambushed and killed by some assailants.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, condemned the attack and urged security operatives to fish the perpetrators.

He described the attack as yet another callous attempt by the enemies of peace to begin the new year with violence, said the Government will resist such attempts with all resources available to it.

The governor said the security report available to him indicates that the victims were on their way from Dutsen Kura to Rafin Bauna when they were ambushed and killed by assailants who are at large.

Lalong asked the security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the assailants are fished out and brought to justice as the Government is more than ever committed to making life difficult for criminals.

The Governor sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them that justice will be done.

Meanwhile, the Governor has warned kidnappers to leave Plateau State as anyone who is caught and convicted for kidnapping will face the death penalty.

He was speaking at the Catholic Cathedral Shendam where he reassured the citizens of the State that the Government will increase its fight against all kinds of crimes especially kidnapping which has become a greater threat to peace and security of the citizens.