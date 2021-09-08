From Gyang Bere, Jos

Three Commissioners in Plateau State have resigned their appointments to contest for Local Government Chairmen in the forth coming Local Government Elections scheduled for next month.

The Commissioners are Barrister Zulfa Bitrus, Commissioner for Housing who is vying for the Chairman of Lantang North; Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, Commissioner for Urban Development, contesting for the Chairmanship of Kanam LGA; and Kakmena Goteng, Commissioner for Higher Education, seeking to become Chairman of Pankshin LGA.

Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council Meeting, Commissioner for Information Dan Manjang said the Council held a valedictory session in honour of the three Commissioners who have served the people of the State meritoriously and assisted the Rescue Administration in delivering on its mandate to the people.

He said Governor Lalong appreciated their services and wished them well in their political journey, praying that they emerge victorious and again deploy their vast experience in serving people at the grassroots.

Manjang said the Governor approved that pending the appointment of new Commissioners, some serving Commissioners will oversee the running of the three Ministries.

Commissioner for Environment Mr. Usman Idi will take charge of Urban Development while Commissioner for Secondary Education Mrs. Elizabeth Wapmuk handles affairs at the Higher Education Ministry. The Ministry of Housing will henceforth be supervised by the Commissioner for Special Duties Mr. Jerry Werr.

While appreciating the Governor for the opportunity to serve, former Commissioners for Housing Bitrus Zulfa and Dayyabu Garga, former Commissioner for Urban development said they had a great opportunity to serve the State and contribute to the success of the APC led administration ably led by Governor Simon Lalong.

They assured that they will continue to work for the success of the APC and also serve the people diligently when elected into office.

Other highlights of the EXCO Meeting include the approval for the procurement and installation of hospital equipment at the newly constructed General Hospitals in Kwall, Kanke LGA, and Mabudi, Langtang South LGA at the cost of 957, 285, 059.48 each.

There was also variation for the ongoing construction of Angwan Rogo road network and bridge at the cost N375 million naira.

The State EXCO also approved a Bill to Establish the Plateau State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency and other Matters Connected, 2021.

