The three students were recovered by Security operatives on Tuesday morning by inside a forest in Chikun local government after they escaped from their abductors.

A Security source said the three students had escaped from where they were kept by the bandits who kidnapped them from their school on July 5th before they were found by troops inside the forest.

CAN Chairman in Kaduna, Rev Joseph Hayab, hinted that the bandits are now demanding for a fresh humongous ransom of #80m before they could free the remaining 80 students.

According to him, the three boys that were found had escaped on their own even before the 28 of them were released two weeks ago but fell on wring hand while roaming the forest who also took advantage to collect the undisclosed amount of money before freed them between yesterday and today.

