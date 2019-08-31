Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Six children of three different parents have drawn in a river in Unashi town of Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident happened yesterday while the children were trying to cross the river and got drawn before elders in the community could come to their rescue.

While confirming the incident on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Mallam Mua’zu Abubakar Dakingari stated that the Governor had visited the scene of the incident and homes of the parents who lost their beloved children.

Dakingeri stated that the late children include; Mubarak 12, Abubakar 9, Yusuf 8, Fauziyya 8, Lifta’u 7 and Laminu 10 years old. Their parents were Mallam Samaila Unashi, Mallam Murtala Unashi, and Ibrahim Unashi.

According to the CPS, “the Governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased Alijanah Firdausi and their families fortitude to bear the loss, urging the parent to always monitor the movement of their children and ward to give proper care for them”.

The Governor also commissioned a bridge and road projects worth N280,450,000 in Kanya near Gwazawa town in Danko/Wasagu local government area of the state.

Bagudu explained that the projects was aimed at facilitating development, ease transportation of agricultural produce as well as hasten the actualization of the ethanol biofuel in the area.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr. Usman Muhammad Gado disclosed that the road project which was constructed by the Army Corps of Engineer, cost two hundred and eighty million, four hundred and fifty thousand naira.(N280,450,000.00).