Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons have been reportedly abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night around Ajebo axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Confirming the report on Wednesday evening, the Ogun State Police Command in a statement by its spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victims were on their way to Ibadan from Lagos when they were abducted around 8.00p.m by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Oyeyemi, a DSP, stated in the statement “yesterday being 23rd of July 2019, at about 8.00 pm, the command received a report that some hoodlums suddenly came out of the bush in Oniworo village along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and attacked two vehicles coming from Lagos heading toward Ibadan.

“In the process, the occupants of the vehicles scampered for safety and three of them were subsequently abducted and taken to yet to be known destination.

“The names of the abductees – all males and staff of Lafia Hospital in Apata area of Ibadan are – Opeyeye Abifarin, Kayode Sule and Dele, surname yet to be known.”

The PPRO, however, said the State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has deployed a high- powered security operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to the scene with the mandate to rescue the victims unhurt as well as bringing the hoodlums to book.

“The CP further reiterated his earlier stance that the state would never be allowed to be a theatre of operations for criminals,” Oyeyemi submitted.